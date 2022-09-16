Kate Middleton Had the Ultimate Mom Moment With a Little Girl at Queen Elizabeth II’s Memorial

Kate Middleton showed her A+ parenting skills when she spotted 8-year-old Elizabeth Sulkovska, who was trying to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth. Sulkovska arrived at the Queen’s residence in Norfolk, a bouquet of flowers and a stuffed corgi in hand, per The Daily Mail.

The outlet reported that Middleton approached the little one to help her find a place to place her tributes to the Queen. She gently led her away from the crowd and sorted out the best spot to leave the items at the memorial site. “I went with her to put the flowers and the corgi down. She said, ‘Where do you think we should lay the flowers?’ and I said ‘We should put them there,'” Sulkovska recounted to The Daily Mail. You can see photos and videos of the sweet moment here.

Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have all been demonstrating their strengths as mom and dad as they speak to young mourners from around the country. On September 15, Prince William greeted a group of school children who had drawn a Paddington-themed tribute to the Queen. The friendly bear has ties to the royal; he met her a few months ago, while celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.

“Do you like Paddington?” Prince William asked them. “Did you see the skit with Paddington and my grandmother? It was good wasn’t it?”

It was the greatest honour for Howard pupils, Mr Hill and Ms Regester to meet The Prince of Wales at @sandringham1870 today…he mentioned about our Paddington we made and left as a memorial to The Queen yesterday….. #QueenElizabethII pic.twitter.com/jAZ3xoaRAA — Howard Junior School (@HowardJuniorSch) September 15, 2022

Markle also demonstrated her caring attitude towards all the young people who had gathered for many, many hours to pay tribute. Earlier this week, a clip went viral of the former royal’s exchange with a teen who had been waiting for two hours and counting at Windsor Castle.

“What’s your name?” Markle asked the young woman. The teen shared that her name is Amelka, to which Meghan replied “Amelka? Oh, how beautiful …Thank you for being here; it means so much to the family. We appreciate it.” Amelka asked for a hug and Markle so sweetly gave her a long, tight embrace. That moving interaction has since gone viral, with more than 3 million likes on TikTok.

It must be such a challenging time for the royal family right now but we couldn’t be more impressed by all these thoughtful interactions they’re sharing. The moments seem to mean the world to the children and teens gathered to mourn. “It was just quite an amazing moment; I’m still shaking now,” Amelka later told CNN. “I can’t really explain what the feeling was when she did it, but it was really nice.”

Even royal kiddos love to be read to! Here are some of their favorites.