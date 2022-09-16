Kanye West Just Gave a Revealing Snapshot Into His Co-Parenting Life With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West offered a telling look inside his co-parenting life with Kim Kardashian. The reality star and SKIMS founder spends the majority of the time taking care of their kids, 9-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago and 3-year-old Psalm. In turn, West said that he offers “advice.”

The rapper’s explanation came after he took to Instagram to share alleged text messages between himself and Kardashian, where he can be seen arguing about the choice of their children’s school. “Even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that’s going to go to the kids,” West told the podcast Alo MIND FULL, per HollywoodLife. “She’s still gotta, 80 percent of the time, raise those children. So what people saw when I was going back and forth is that I still have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw into the curriculum.”

West and Kardashian have publicly struggled with co-parenting since officially splitting in 2022. The rapper has continuously shared malicious Instagram posts about his ex-wife, something that Kardashian has tried to take the high road on.

“I think that’s just who I am and I always had such a good example in my mom and my dad and their relationship,” the reality star said during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March. “So I’m always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it’s the father of my kids. I’ll always be protective.” She added that she wants her kids to “see the best of the best” when it comes to their dad. No matter how bad things get with West, Kardashian noted, she tries to see the positives.

“I try to really, as hard as it is, I try to, like, sit still sometimes and say, ‘OK, what is this lesson? What am I meant to learn from it? And how can I just, like, get through it,’” she explained.

Co-parenting for Kardashian, it seems, is trying to maintain as much normalcy as possible for their three children. On Father’s Day, she shared a photo of her ex-husband and offered kind words about his parenting abilities. “Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do!” she wrote. “Happy Father’s Day Ye.”

Taking the high road is never easy — nor is doing the bulk of parenting! — but we’re impressed with how Kardashian is handling a complex situation.

