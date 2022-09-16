Chrissy Teigen Reveals That the Loss of Baby Jack Was Actually a Life-Saving Abortion

After the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade in June 2022, many celebrities have opened up about their own experiences with reproductive care and abortions. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Republican senator Lindsey Graham is planning on introducing a national abortion ban to Congress, a move that would be a drastic blow for women’s health across the country. Adding to the conversation is Chrissy Teigen, who revealed yesterday that her pregnancy loss of Baby Jack in 2020 was actually a life-saving abortion. Teigen is currently pregnant with her fourth baby with husband John Legend.

“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions,” Teigen said at the Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit yesterday, per Entertainment Tonight. “It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention. Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion.”

She clarified that this was a medically necessary abortion. “An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance,” Teigen continued. “And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

In September 2020, Teigen and Legend announced they lost Jack at 20 weeks, due to a pregnancy complication. At the time, she wrote on Instagram, “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Teigen, who also shares Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, with Legend, revealed that her husband helped her realize she had an abortion instead of a miscarriage. She had been expressing sympathy for other people who had to make emotional decisions about their pregnancies after Roe vs. Wade was overturned, when Legend pointed out that she is one of those people.

“I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn’t made sense of it that way,” Teigen explained of that moment, per ET. “I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion.”

In October 2021, the cookbook author said that it took “a lot of therapy” to process the loss of her son. “To not have really processed that, to explain that to your children, what happened, and to have to explain it to yourself, because I threw myself into the cookbook instead of processing it. Yeah, it took a lot of therapy,” Teigen told Today’s Hoda Kotb.

When she announced her fourth pregnancy on August 3, she referenced all the “emotions” from the last few years.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘Ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.”

Teigen’s openness about her heartbreaking abortion is so hard, but we are grateful that she is willing to share her story. It is so empowering to see her speaking about her own experience, while showing empathy for others affected by the Supreme Court’s decision. So many moms can relate to this pain, but it makes it that much better when we can have honest conversations about it.

These other famous parents have been open about suffering miscarriages.