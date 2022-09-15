Blake Lively is Expecting Baby #4 With Ryan Reynolds — & is Absolutely Glowing

Surprise — Blake Lively is pregnant! The Gossip Girl alum shocked reporters at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit today by showing off her baby bump on the red carpet, per TMZ, and she is absolutely glowing with happiness.

The Betty Buzz founder is noticeably pregnant, as you can see her growing baby bump in a gold sequin dress. In pictures from the event, she has one hand cradling the bump as she smiles for the camera. She is also wearing impressive sky-high white heels like the fashion queen she is. Lively is radiant, and we are so happy for her!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 15: Blake Lively attends the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images) Getty Images

This will be the fourth baby for Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds. The couple already shares daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

So far, there is no information about the baby, but witnesses at the event told TMZ today that employees only let select photographers shoot her beforehand, calling it a “sensitive shoot.” Once she walked the red carpet, it was very clear why!

The couple — aka, everyone’s favorite mom and dad! — have kept extremely hush-hush about the pregnancy. In fact, Lively posted a stunning bikini picture on Instagram on August 24 and pictures from Disneyland on August 14, which makes this news even more surprising. Although, a bump could show up sooner for a fourth pregnancy, so there’s no telling exactly how far along she is.

"Part of creating is creating opportunities for others."@blakelively speaks about her business philosophy with @MoiraForbes at the Forbes Power Women's Summit. WATCH LIVE NOW: https://t.co/45cRcQ0IuQ pic.twitter.com/hkHxsBt7on — Forbes (@Forbes) September 15, 2022

The Deadpool star hasn’t said anything about the baby news either, but on his wife’s birthday, he wrote, “You’re spectacular. I’m not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again.”

Congratulations on the exciting news!