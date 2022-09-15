Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Is the Cutest Note-Taker in a Board Meeting With Her Mom

Shady Baby is the ultimate boss babe! Gabrielle Union’s 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James is following in her mom’s footsteps and taking notes in a board meeting in a new video. The actress and entrepreneur works hard, but her daughter works even harder!

“I’m thinking circus, I’m thinking giraffes,” Union enthusiastically says in a video posted to Instagram today. She’s sitting at the head of the table in a board meeting with Kaavia in her lap, dressed in a mini blue blazer and taking notes at the table. “I’m thinking elephants on balls!”

“I think they need to be human,” someone adds.

“OK, human,” Union responds. “OK, I’m thinking skywriting. I’m thinking kittens.”

Then her husband Dwyane Wade turns the camera to him and says, “It doesn’t take all of that. PROUDLY in Target stores. Now!”

Such a cute video! The Cheaper By The Dozen star captioned it, “It’s just that simple, Fam. 🎯 @theproudlyco is available at @target now!”

The cute family video is about Union and Wade’s PROUDLY line of skincare, diapers, and more for “melanated babies,” which can now be picked up during your next Target run. We love seeing Kaavia involved in promoting her parents’ business, as she is all dressed up and jotting down all of her mom’s outrageous ideas.

The PROUDLY Instagram account commented on the cute video, “*heads to @target*.”

Someone else commented, “Kaavia wrote down 😂😂😂😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

“Kaavia stayed in character 😍😂,” someone else said, and it’s so true. She was a diligent little note-taker the whole time, cementing her future career in acting (and being a boss, too!).

Kaavia also went to Target to stock up on PROUDLY items, which she shared on her official Instagram account today.

“I went to @target for 1 thing… CUT TO 🫣,” the video was captioned. “I couldn’t stop myself. Who can relate? @theproudlyco now available in Target stores everywhere.”

In the adorable video, Kaavia says, “I have this, and I have this,” as she grabs so many PROUDLY items she has to use her chin to hold them all in her arms. The support is just so sweet! Future CEO, for sure.

These famous moms love wearing matching outfits with their kiddos.