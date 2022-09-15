Roger Federer Thanks Wife Mirka For Tireless Support ‘While Over 8-Months Pregnant’ in Retirement Note

Roger Federer has sweet, loving words for his wife Mirka and their four children as he says goodbye to the world of tennis. Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, took to Instagram to share his appreciation for his family as part of a longer note to the Tennis community.

“I would like to especially thank my amazing wife Mirka, who has lived through every minute with me. She has warmed me up before finals, watched countless matches even while over 8 months pregnant, and endured my goofy side on the road with my team for over 20 years,” Federer wrote.

The tennis star went on to give a big shout-out to his children: 13-year-old twins Myla and Charlene and 8-year-old twins Leo and Lenny. The kids have been a fixture in the stands during their dad’s tennis matches, proudly showing support (often in matching outfits to boot!)

“I also want to thank my four wonderful children for supporting me, always eager to explore new places and creating wonderful memories along the way,” he wrote. “Seeing my family cheering me on from the stands is a feeling I will cherish forever.”

Federer has opened up about his recent priority shifts and a desire to really focus on his tight-knit family. In July, the athlete told the Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad that he doesn’t feel like he “need[s]” tennis. “I am happy with the little things, like when my son does something right and when my daughter comes home with a good grade,” he said. Federer added that there’s an advantage to the whole family staying at home and getting some rare quiet time.

“The tennis itinerary was sometimes excessive, especially with having to organize that for the children too,” he said. “It’s nice to have a break from that now, and for them too, although they miss the traveling. But I can honestly say that I am very happy at home and that it is a great advantage that I can now make an appointment for a Tuesday morning in three weeks. At times we miss traveling the world and, of course I also miss the sport, but also feel life at home in a, let’s say normal way, is also good.”

It must be such a surreal feeling to be saying goodbye to a profession that Federer loves — and has dominated! — for so many years. At the same time, it sounds like this next chapter with his family is going to be an exciting one with lots of new, potentially quieter adventures.

These celebrity fathers are all proud to be “girl dads.”