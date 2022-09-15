Kate Hudson & Her Kids Are Having a Blast in a Cute New Video: ‘Life is Fun’

Kate Hudson is embracing the fun in life with her two youngest kids. In a cute new video, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star is spending time on a carousel with daughter Rani Rose, 3, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, and Bingham Hawn, 11, with ex Matt Bellamy.

“Life is fun 🎠,” Hudson wrote on Instagram yesterday. “(sound 🆙)”

In the video, Hudson and Rani are riding on a carousel pony, with Bingham sitting on the pony right next to them. She paired it with Norman Greenbaum’s “Spirit In The Sky” — the perfect song for the moment! — and set the fun video in slow motion.

Rani sits on her mom’s lap, wearing the cutest green-and-yellow lemon dress. Bingham pops in and out of the video, making silly faces at the camera in a white t-shirt and a blue hat. The Almost Famous star is absolutely glowing in the video, soaking up the sunshine and the smiles of her youngest.

“Bing’s face 😂❤️,” one person commented. Another wrote, “Ronny 😍😍😍.”

Actress Liv Tyler wrote, “Shpoops this is the best !!!!!” and Emily in Paris actress Ashley Park commented, “😍😍😍.”

The Ultimatum host Vanessa Lachey wrote, “Loveeee THIS!”

“And we’re all on the merry go round! ❤️” another said, taking it spiritually. “Life is fun, I needed that reminder today! 👏 TY”

Hudson is also mom to Ryder Robinson, 18, with ex Chris Robinson. He wasn’t in the video, likely because he started college this year, but she does get to see him when he plays with his band.

The busy mom has been making awesome memories with her kids, sharing photos dancing on a boat, vacationing in Italy, and exploring London. In this merry-go-round called motherhood, enjoying every moment is so important!

These blended celebrity families make it look easy!