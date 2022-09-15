Nick Cannon is a dad … again! The Wild ‘N Out host welcomed his ninth baby and first with model LaNisha Cole yesterday with a sweet photo from the hospital room. He wrote about the “moment of celebration and jubilee” in a lengthy Instagram caption, in which he revealed his new daughter’s dazzling name.

“Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON…” the “Eyes Closed” singer wrote. “Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities. In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension.”

Cole also shared a picture of her baby, writing simply, “Onyx Ice Cole Cannon 💖 9-14-22.”

What a gorgeous name! Onyx means “black gemstone”, hinting at how precious Cannon views his daughter. Ice, of course, is frozen water, but it is also popular among the rap community (think: Ice Cube, Ice T, Vanilla Ice. Cole means “victory of the people.” These three strong names add up to one impressive moniker for a little girl.

Cannon also wrote about how much he learns from his children. “I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue,” he continued. “And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says … I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be.”

The Nick Cannon Show host has eight other children (besides Onyx) and is currently expecting two more. To recap, he shares 19-month-old daughter Powerful Queen and 5-year-old Golden “Sagon,” with model Brittany Bell, who is currently pregnant with their third child together. Cannon is also dad to twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 11; twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months, with Abby de la Rosa, who is also pregnant with their third; newborn Legendary Love with Bri Tiesi; son Zen, who tragically died from a brain tumor at just five months old in December 2021, with Alyssa Scott; and now little Onyx has been added to the mix.

He has been very open about wanting a lot of kids, and he explained that he is going to teach his daughter to not listen to other’s opinions.

“Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty,” he wrote. “As we all know I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength. So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children.”

Cannon also wrote some loving words about Cole. “@MissLanishaCole is one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I’ve ever witnessed, and only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood,” he said. “Please give her that. She is so loving and pure hearted. As for me, if you are truly concerned during this time of Spiritual Warfare, my inner struggles with self, mental wellness and physical health concerns… Just continue to pray for me and my entire family that God will grant us Peace that surpasses all Understanding. 🙏🏾❤️”

Yesterday, de la Rosa opened up about her “open relationship” with Cannon. “Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or self-worth,” she said on the Lovers and Friends podcast, per PEOPLE.

“I become hypersensitive when people attack me and my motherhood,” she continued, adding, “Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids and the wholeness that I am to them and the strength that I share with them.”

She also said she hopes her kids grow up and are understanding of her and Cannon’s unique relationship.

“I’m excited for my kids to grow up and be like, ‘Mom and Dad, y’all did it your way and I love that,'” she said. “I hope my kids can eventually do it their way, whatever that may be in whatever capacity that is. To do it their way, not the way that the world wants them to do … to do it their way the way mom and dad did.”

As long as he stays involved — and keeps making those child support payments! — who are we to judge?

