Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Has Beef With the Snack Selection at the Emmy Awards

What’s it like being pregnant at the Emmy awards? Chrissy Teigen can fill you in on that one. She attended the awards show, baby bump in tow, and shared her experience, which included feeling very bummed by the slim pickings when it came to snacks.

Teigen posted a snapshot of her husband John Legend displaying the food, which was a small box filled with nuts and dried fruit. “Oh I’m gonna need more of this lol,” she wrote, as pregnant women around the world slow clapped alongside her.

oh I’m gonna need more than this lol pic.twitter.com/ruoX6ejUVm — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 12, 2022

It wasn’t just the cravings that were kicking in during the fancy event. Teigen also explained what it was like to dress up and get out of the house when you’re several months pregnant and just want to huddle on the couch.

“TBH I felt like hot garbage but was very happy to be surrounded by such immense talents who truly make my world go round,” she wrote, alongside a photo of her on the red carpet. “And then to find out most of them are terribly nice people is wonderful too. Thank you @alanavanderaa @rikkigash and @krisstudden for glamming my dead body and rolling me out the door 💗💗💗.”

Legend shared his own photo of the duo all dressed up, writing: “Mom and Dad go to the Emmys.”

The Cravings author, who is mom to 6-year-old Luna and 4-year-old Miles, announced that she was expecting a third child in an August Instagram post. She had previously revealed that she was starting IVF treatments, about a year after suffering a pregnancy loss.

It’s been an understandably emotional, difficult road towards pregnancy but Teigen shared the joy that she’s feeling as an expecting mom. She posted a photo of herself with her belly on display and explained that she had been waiting to share the news until she felt like she was in the right place.

“1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” she wrote. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.”

It’s wonderful that she’s getting to experience all these amazing feelings and we just hope she’s enjoying a plethora of snacks and pajama time to boot.

These celebrity moms got painfully honest about their breastfeeding journeys.