Britney Spears Shares Birthday Tribute to Her Sons: ‘Love You Both So Much’

A mother’s love for her kids never ends. Britney Spears is doing her best to show her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline, that they are still very much loved despite their recent disagreements. The “Hold Me Closer” singer posted a sweet birthday tribute to her sons on Sept. 13 along with two throwback photos of Spears hugging her sons.

“Happy birthday Preston and Jayden 🎉🎈!!!” Spears wrote on Instagram yesterday. Preston turned 17 on September 14 and Jayden turned 16 on September 12. “Love you both so much 🥰 !!! These photos are from last year !!!”

In a now-deleted post, the “Toxic” singer took to Instagram on Saturday to talk about the recent frustrations with her sons. “Literally, I have no purpose anymore. They were my joy. They were my everything. I look forward to seeing them. That was what I live for. And then all of a sudden, they were gone,” she said, per Page Six.

She went on to say that she used to be with her kids more than Federline. “I mean, people don’t remember that part because they always focused on the negative, but from when they were 6 to 9 years old, I had them 70 percent of the time,” Spears said. “I don’t understand how it’s so easy for them, just to cut me off like that. I don’t understand it.”

Earlier this month, Jayden told filmmaker Daphne Barak that he feels his mom didn’t give him and Preston “equal love” as kids.

“I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love and I don’t think she showed enough to Preston and I feel really bad for that,” Jayden said. “We’ve both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we’ve been through to heal, heal our mental state.”

Federline told the Daily Mail in August that the boys haven’t seen Spears in months. “The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now,” he said. “It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her.”

Jayden also told Barak his feelings on Spears’ social media use: “Social media helps her … So if that’s what she wants to do that’s what she wants to do, I’m not going to hate her for that. At the same time, she should come to the realization of whatever it is that stops her loving her family. It’s almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention.”

Spears seemingly addressed these comments in an Instagram video on September 2, talking about her son’s piano playing skills.

“I have soooooooo much footage of him playing … yep my children are freaking geniuses !!!” she said. “It’s kinda scary … he stopped seeing me … I posted something of him, but he got really mad so unfortunately, I haven’t been able to post my loving family… either way I’m so sorry children I continue to do social media … I’m sorry you feel I do it for attention … I’m sorry for the way you feel … but guess what ???? I’ve got news for you … I’m a child of God as well we all are in God’s eyes … so NOPE I’m not sorry … I’ve learned to say SO !!!”

Still, it seems like Spears wants to move forward with her relationship with her kids, which is why she’s reminding them of her love in this latest post. Many fans have commented their support. “You gave your life for those kids but their father brainwashed them,” one person said. “One day the will know how much you have done for them. it’s sad. stay strong Britney.”

“Hopefully they come around and realize – they only have one mother. Treat her well, ❤️” someone else commented.

However, some people are pointing out that posting more photos of her sons online is not the way to mend the relationship. “You are a great mother, but if your sons have asked you not to post photos of them, you have to respect and honor their boundaries, Britney ❤️,” one person wrote. “Things are changing in the mental health and family dynamics field, and I’m glad you’re here with us to learn!”

Others are just offering grace. “From a momma of teens to another, don’t worry, they’ll come back to you soon. Just give it time. ❤️”

Hopefully the mother and sons will be reunited soon!

These celebrity moms talk about raising their kids on their own.