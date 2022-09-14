Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Has The Cutest Little Walk Exploring Nature in a New Video

When it comes to exploring the great outdoors, no one does it better than Bindi Irwin’s 17-month-old daughter Grace Warrior. The mini-Wildlife Warrior, whom Irwin shares with husband Chandler Powell, loves spending time in the Australia Zoo with her family. But a new video shows her exploring beyond her home, and the way she fearlessly approaches any situation with the cutest little walk has our hearts melting!

“Lady Elliot Island, The Great Barrier Reef, 💙” the Crikey! It’s The Irwins star captioned a video posted to Instagram today, referencing the awesome places Grace got to explore.

The video starts with Bindi talking to Grace and panning over her view. “Yeah, check out — hi!” she pauses to wave to Powell. “… This beautiful sunset.” The camera cuts to an orange glow of the sun setting over the ocean, as the little trio of three are bundled up on the beach. It’s so special that Grace gets to be a part of these amazing moments with her family.

Next, it shows a montage of videos and pictures of Grace. At one point, Grace is dressed in little jeans and a pink puffy vest as she walks down the road. In another, Grace wears the same outfit as she stands right next to the ocean, just admiring the blue waves in front of her. She doesn’t have a care in the world, and it’s so cute.

Later, Grace wears a onesie as she’s walking in nature. She’s holding a rock she found and toddling over the grassy hill like an expert hiker. She’s pointing at birds with one hand and walking as fast as she can in the adorable moment. It’s like she can’t get close enough to the wildlife all around her.

The video also includes shots of baby turtles being released back into the water, and several pictures of Grace with her parents and her grandma — or “Bunny” as she’s known to Grace — Terri Irwin. There’s even a solo shot of the adorable little girl on the beach. Grace has the biggest grin on her face, clearly soaking in the beautiful atmosphere surrounding her.

“😍Awe these are beautiful pictures! Great moments being made!!” one fan commented.

Another wrote, “The way she walks❤️.”

“What a gorgeous little girl ! 🧒🏻💞🐢” someone else commented.

She’s growing up in the coolest environment, and handling each new adventure like a pro!

