Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s Son Just Did His First Comedy Bit & ‘SNL’ Here He Comes

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s 9-month-old son Malcom is already a natural comedian. The little one was taught by his dad how to do the “ahhh” refreshing noise we make after taking a satisfying sip of a drink — and then created his own bit out of it.

In a video posted by Munn, Mulaney can be seen demonstrating to Malcolm how to make the “ahh” noise. Malcolm gets half of the equation right and makes his noise before taking a sip. Laughter immediately ensues. It’s possibly one of the most adorable things you’ll see on the internet today.

The reviews were in. Malcolm has a knack for comedy. “His smirk said it all 😂😂❤️❤️!! Lol,” one commenter wrote. Another added: “A comic instinct :)”

This potential knack for stand-up is just the beginning of the similarities he shares with his comedian dad. When Mulaney hosted Saturday Night Live in February, he opened up about the early moment when he noticed Malcolm was clearly taking after him.

“We were in the delivery room. My girlfriend had just given birth to him and he’s crying a little, so they bring him over to this warmer on the other side of the delivery room, and they put them on the warmer under this big bright light and light is just shining in his eyes,” Mulaney said in his opening monologue. “He just looks up at the light and [he squints]. He was annoyed, but he didn’t say anything. I was like, ‘That’s my son.’ A polite man in an uncomfortable situation, but he’s not going to make a fuss. He’s a very good boy.”

That’s far from where the similarities end. The duo were both equally confused by the presence of a stuffed giraffe recently and like to have chill out sessions while watching TV together. Munn has been sharing all of these new adventures on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of sweet, funny family snapshots. Her posts are refreshingly candid, like that time Malcolm spit up on her freshly blown out hair. We’ve all been there.

We can’t wait for more moments from the Munn/Mulaney family and all the future comedy bits in store.

These relatable moments show that Kate Middleton may be a royal mom — but she’s a regular mom too.