Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Looked So Glam During Their Parents’ Night Out

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are winning parents’ night out at the Toronto International Film Festival. The couple, who are mom and dad to 2-year-old Willa and a baby girl who arrived in July, showed up on the red carpet looking every inch glam. The two were there to celebrate the upcoming film Devotion, which Jonas stars in (and also recorded a song for!)

Both wore Louis Vuitton, with Turner rocking a bright multi-colored feather dress and Jonas opting for a dark velvet suit.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Getty Images

This is Turner’s first public appearance since giving birth and, boy, did she crush it. Jonas, meanwhile, opened up to ET about what it’s like being a dad for a second time. “It’s amazing,” he said. “Genuinely, being a dad rules and I’m a kid at heart. It’s going well.”

The singer and actor added that Turner is his “proud wifey” as she snapped photos of him on the red carpet. “It’s cool to have her here to support,” he said.

While the couple are undeniably glam, we’ll all be relieved to hear that they’re just as deep in the parenting trenches as we are when they’re not rocking a red carpet. While being interviewed by Elle in June, Turner noted that a lot has changed since becoming a mom.

“I used to be so rock ‘n’ roll and spontaneous,” she said. “I’m sure there’s a part of me that’s still like that, deep down. But becoming a mum, you just become way less cool. I’m like an old woman.” Now, she has to rely on her pals to keep her with it. “When my friends come around, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, you guys keep me so young,’” she added. “We’re all only 25 or 26. I have to remind myself that I’m in my mid-twenties. I’m a child.”

We’re definitely loving this duo’s night out in style and the fact that they’re just like the rest of us: ready to go to bed immediately at all times.

Before you go, see this slideshow of Gabrielle Union’s best mom moments!