Gisele Bündchen Is Ready to Move On From Her Role as ‘Mother & Wife’: ‘Now It’s Going to Be My Turn’

There comes a time in every mother’s life when her kids don’t need her as much, and begins to (gasp!) take her own wants and needs into account for a change — and it’s Gisele Bündchen’s time to shine. The supermodel opened up in a recent interview with ELLE about her decision to focus on herself and her goals in this next chapter of life. Bündchen, who is wife to Tom Brady, stepmom to 15-year-old Jack and mom to 9-year-old Vivian and 12-year-old Benjamin, is pursuing her passion for environmental advocacy (in July, she started an initiative to help organizations that are working to restore Biomes in Brazil).

“There are so many things I’m working on, I’ll be here the entire day talking about it,” she said. “I feel very fulfilled in that way, as a mother and as a wife. And now it’s going to be my turn.”

Bündchen was candid about the work she put into creating the best possible environment for her family, while Brady pursued his athletic goals.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom],” she explained. “I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”

There have been reports that Brady’s career has put a strain of his marriage with Bündchen. The argument, according to Page Six, reportedly revolved around Brady’s decision to return to his football career, which pulled him away from his wife and family. “There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind,” a source told the outlet.

Whether these rumors are true or not, it’s wonderful that Bündchen is pursuing her own passions now and we’re hoping she gets the same love and support that she’s been giving all these years. “I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do,” she told ELLE. “At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose.”

