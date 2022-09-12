Prince Harry Confirms That Queen Elizabeth II Had a Sweet Moment with ‘Beloved Great-Grandchildren’ Before Passing

Prince Harry released a loving statement that paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth after her passing. In it, he offered a sweet look at the final moments his children, 1-year-old Lilibet and 3-year-old Archie, shared with their great-grandmother.

“I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren,” he wrote. “I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between.”

Queen Elizabeth met Lilibet for the first time in June, during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations. “…Seeing Lilibet turn 1 added some light to her day,” an insider told US Weekly at the time. “She thinks they’re adorable and gave Lili and Archie gifts.” That trip was also a chance for Lilibet to meet her grandpa, Prince Charles, for the very first time as well.

“The prince of course hasn’t seen his grandson Archie for a bit of time, so it was very, very special to have some time with him,” a source told Newsweek. “He hadn’t met Lilibet, his granddaughter, so to meet her for the first time was very emotional and a very wonderful thing. I say that without any great surprise, what grandparent wouldn’t think that was a good day all round.”

Lilibet had previously been introduced to her great-grandmother virtually, over a family Zoom call. Prince Harry told James Corden in a June interview that they had connected with the Queen online so she could get a glimpse of the newborn. She also spotted Archie “running around” in the background.

It seems like it was really meaningful to Prince Harry that his grandma got that special time with his children. The royal has been open about the close connection he shared with Queen Elizabeth, reinforcing how important she was to him in his statement after her passing, in which he referred to her as “Granny.”

“Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile,” he wrote. “We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”

