Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Getting Her Hair Done in This Hilarious Video Is Too Sweet to Miss

Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia is trying her hand as a beauty influencer, showing fans how she gets her iconic curly hairdo. On Sept 10, Union posted a video of her daughter Kaavia showing her fans how she does her iconic hair routine, and it’s so freaking cute! Union uploaded the video with the caption, “2 ponies brought to you by @flawlessbygu & Kaavia James.”

The video starts with Kaavia saying, “Let’s do it, guys,” as she grabs her favorite products from her mother’s line called Flawless by Gabrielle Union. She gets a little step stool, saying “What we’re going to use this and this,” holding up two products from the line, with their family friend and entrepreneur Chantel asking Kaavia, “What is that called?”

Kaavia quickly says, “Kaav Practice,” to which Chantel responds, “No it’s called something else. What’s the name of that?” Kaavia looks, saying hilariously, “That’s not a name!” In the next clip, Kaavia says, “This is… Everything’s mommy’s!” After that, Chantel goes behind Kaavia, asking her where she wants her ponytails, and Kaavia keeps saying, “No” and directing Chantel which way exactly, and Chantel gets right to work.

She shows which products she’s using on Kaavia’s hair while Kaavia stares at the camera. In the next clip, Chantel asks Kaavia’s permission to spray her hair and Kaavia agrees, but literally, one second later, she changes her mind.

Then the video ends with Chantel and Kaavia putting her edges down, with Chantel asking her, “Do you love the Flawless products?” Kaavia quickly says “Yeah…Mommy uses them. I’m just borrowing it!” And then we get a few adorable clips of Kaavia rocking her new hairdo and tutu-like gray dress, looking like a little princess!

To say we’re obsessed with this video is an understatement, we can’t get over how adorable Kaavia is throughout this sassy hair tutorial!

Union and Wade welcomed their three-year-old daughter Kaavia James via a surrogate back in Nov. 2018. Union also mothers Wade’s three children from previous relationships named Zaire, 20, Zaya, 15, and Xavier, 8.

In a previous interview with the We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle podcast in Nov. 2021, Union talked about what it means to be a parent. “Understand that you are never gonna be their parent, but you can be a consistent, loving, compassionate adult in their life that they can always count on,” she said. “And you need to be the sanctuary in the storm.”

