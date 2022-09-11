Brittany Mahomes Calls Her & Patrick’s Daughter Her ‘Motivation’ in a Heartwarming Compilation Video

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes‘ daughter is the star of Brittany’s newest promotional video, and it shows just how much she means to her entrepreneurial mama! On Sept 10, Brittany uploaded a super-sweet compilation video of her and Sterling Skye being the cutest mommy-daughter duo around. She posted the video with the caption, “My motivation, my priority, my best girl. Sterling Skye, I hope you know you can do anything you set your mind to. My sweet Sterling was the inspo behind my collection with @shopvitality launching 9.12 at 12 pm MT 💙⛅️✨”

You can see the video HERE.

At the beginning of the video, we see Brittany and Sterling smiling from ear to ear, with Brittany making Sterling giggle when she grabs her hands. Then we see a bunch of snapshots of Sterling from when she was a baby to now, and it’s so sweet to see! Throughout the video, we get snippets of Brittany and Sterling on the beach, cuddling and posing with one another.

During the video, Brittany says, “I hope to teach Sterling to be the most kind, gentle, loving human on this planet while also being that badass she needs to be when she grows up. You know success is a little bit different when you have kids involved.

She continued, adding, “And if I made it through and Sterling got everything she needed, that’s success in my world nowadays. I hope she grows up to be a kind, gentle soul with that good sassy attitude that she needs to change the world.”

Brittany and Patrick have been together since high school and married back on March 12, 2022, in Hawaii. They share one daughter named Sterling Skye, 1, who they welcomed into the world on Feb. 2021, and are expecting another addition to the family: a baby boy!

