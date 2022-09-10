Mindy Kaling Revealed What Unhealthy Parenting Habit B.J. Novak Helped Her Fix

On an episode of Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast, a lot of people seemed to miss the one detail Mindy Kaling revealed about her and B.J. Novak’s relationship when it comes to her children Katherine “Kit” Swati, 4, and, Spencer Avu, 2.

In the podcast episode, Kaling said that Novak isn’t afraid to give her advice, and she’s open to taking it when it comes to developing healthy habits with her children. “I grew up always feeling ugly, overweight, othered. And so with my daughter I’m always telling her that she’s beautiful,” she said. “To the point where my friend B.J. is like ‘You can tell her other compliments.’

The Never Have I Ever creator added, “It’s funny to realize, ‘Oh, I’m focusing too much on this.’ Every morning I’m like ‘You’re so beautiful,’ to the point where that’s not healthy either. But I do think that’s how we can change things.”

Kaling and Novak dated on and off for a few years while filming and writing The Office, remaining insanely close friends over the years. Novak is actually the godfather of both of Kaling’s children, and many fans have speculated that he’s the father of Kaling’s children (and that adorable stargazing photo didn’t help either!)

In a recent interview with Marie Claire, Kaling revealed that those rumors don’t bother her, saying “It doesn’t bother me.”

“(Novak is) the godparent to both my kids, and they have such a great relationship, and so far (the rumors haven’t) affected my happiness at all, it hasn’t affected my kids or B.J.,” she added. “If that’s what is going to be titillating to people, I’ll take it.”

