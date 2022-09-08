Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata Welcome Baby Girl

Congratulations to Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata on the birth of their baby girl! The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent actor and his wife welcomed their daughter, August Francesca Coppola, on Sept. 7, per PEOPLE.

“Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter,” their rep told PEOPLE on Wednesday. “Mother and daughter are doing fine.”

This is Riko first baby. Cage is already dad to sons Kal-El, 16, with Alice Kim, and Weston, 31, with Christina Fulton, but this is his first daughter.

In March, Cage told GQ that he and Riko picked out the name Akira Francesco after the actor’s uncle, director and screenwriter Francis Ford Coppola, if it was a boy. If it was a girl, they planned on going with the name Lennon Augie, a tribute to Cage’s father, August Coppola.

The couple revealed they were expecting a girl in April on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “Her name is going to be Lennon Augie, Augie after my father, and I’ll call her Lenny for short,” he said.

However, it appears they’ve diverged from the original name a little; instead, combining their picks for a boy and a girl into one: August Francesca. Maybe they will call her Augie too?

The National Treasure star told Access Hollywood in April that he was “extremely excited” to be a dad again.

“My boys are all grown up, and I miss going to the toy store,” he said. “I miss singing lullabies and rocking in the rocking chair. I’m looking forward to getting back to that.” He’ll have plenty of chances to do that in the nights to come!

