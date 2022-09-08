Peppa Pig’s Tribute to Queen Elizabeth is Too Sweet for Words

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As the world mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II today, the royal family, celebrities, and fans are posting heartfelt tributes to the monarch. Among them is the British animated kids’ show, Peppa Pig, which shared the sweetest message to The Queen today.

“An inspiration to all generations, young and old,” the official Peppa Pig twitter account shared today. “Queen Elizabeth 1926 – 2022.”

An inspiration to all generations, young and old. Queen Elizabeth 1926 – 2022 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pWkfBjzHWD — Peppa Pig Official (@peppapig) September 8, 2022

They also shared an adorable picture of an animated Queen Elizabeth splashing in the mud with Peppa, which is from “The Queen” episode, which was released in June 2012.

The episode was also made into a kids’ book, Peppa Meets The Queen , which The Queen sold at The Buckingham Palace gift shop during the Diamond Jubilee in 2012, per the Mirror. In the story, Peppa and her friends get to visit the palace to meet the Queen when she awards Miss Rabbit a medal for her hard work.

The Queen was a fan of kids’ shows and even had a tea party with Paddington Bear for the Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

The official Paddington Bear Twitter also shared a tweet in honor of the Queen.

Thank you Ma’am, for everything. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) September 8, 2022

Peppa Pig has been in the news lately, as it featured the first same-sex couple in the shows 18-year history, per HuffPost. The newly aired episode, “Families,” features Peppa’s friend Penny Polar Bear, who describes her family, “I live with my mummy and my other mummy. One mummy is a doctor and one mummy cooks spaghetti.”

The outlet reported that this new episode was created after a petition gained almost 25,000 signatures to include a same-sex parent family on the show. “Children watching Peppa Pig are at an impressionable age, and excluding same-sex families will teach them that only families with either a single parent or two parents of different sexes are normal,” the petition states in part. “This means that children of same-sex parents may feel alienated by Peppa Pig, and that other children may be more likely to bully them, simply through ignorance.”

Watch some Peppa Pig with your kids to honor the Queen today!

