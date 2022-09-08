These Books About Queen Elizabeth Help Teach Kids About Her Incredible Legacy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Queen Elizabeth, who reigned for an unprecedented 70 years, passed away today at the age of 96. Her legacy is steeped in a rich history, from growing up during World War II and enlisting in the Women’s Auxiliary Territorial Service to her unlikely ascension to the crown. There was also her longtime marriage to Prince Philip, loving relationship with her grandkids William and Harry and — of course — those beloved corgis.

As many mourn the loss of the longest running monarch, there are plenty of creative ways to keep her legacy alive. You can introduce your kids to Queen Elizabeth through these colorful picture books, which offer a snapshot at the storied life of this royal. We pulled together a starter pack of books that are the perfect places to begin. Bonus points: you might learn something too!

Already have a pretty good working knowledge of the Queen and her life? The whole family can get into the trivia spirit with this quiz book designed for kids and adults, which is peppered with questions about Queen Elizabeth’s reign. You’ll cover all of the royal’s life, from her childhood to her time in the palace. It’s an activity book packed with history lessons — what more can you ask for when it comes to educational fun?

This picture book highlights the Queen’s religious faith, along with digging into the landmark moments of her life. Written for kids 4-7, it’s a hardcover keepsake to add to any mini royal fan’s bookshelf.

Flip through a brightly illustrated children’s book which offers a biographical retelling of the Queen’s life, starting from her days as a small child growing up in a grand townhouse in London. Once you’re finished with this one, you can explore all the rest of the the Little Golden Book series, which spotlights iconic figures including Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Dolly Parton and Barack Obama.

Fans love this picture book, which “explores how [Queen Elizabeth] has kept the monarchy together through good times and bad.” Among the glowing reviews: “Daughter loves this whole series, easy to read and very informative,” one parent wrote.

An official Platinum Jubilee souvenir to add to your collection! This picture book was created in celebration of Queen Elizabeth reaching her 70th anniversary of ruling the country, and features quizzes and a timeline of the four UK nations.

