Charles’ First Statement as King Is a Heartfelt Tribute to His ‘Beloved Mother’ the Queen

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully today at her home in Balmoral, which the royal family confirmed on their website. Her son, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla, will now serve as King and Queen Consort. In his first statement as King, Prince Charles wrote a heartfelt tribute to his “beloved mother.”

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” he wrote. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

He continued, “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

The royal family also shared a beautiful black-and-white photo of The Queen today, writing, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

At the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June, Prince Charles gave his mom a sweet tribute. “Your Majesty, mummy,” Charles said, then thanked her for her “lifetime of selfless service,” per Insider. “You laugh and cry with us, and, most importantly, you have been there for us for these 70 years,” he added.

The Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, died in April 2021. They had four kids, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and Princess Anne. Prince William and Prince Harry as well as other members of the royal family were either by her bedside at the time of her death or in route. Kate Middleton has so far stayed in London as Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, completed their first day of school.

Our condolences to the royal family.

