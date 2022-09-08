Prince George, Princess Charlotte, & Prince Louis Are All Smiles as They Start Their New School

Starting a new school can be intimidating, but Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, look genuinely excited to be going to Lambrook School in Berkshire. In new pictures yesterday, the trio are all smiles as they walk hand-in-hand with their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, on the way to school.

Prince George and Prince Louis walk on either side of Middleton, wearing matching white button-down shirts and navy blue shorts. Middleton is wearing an orange-and-white polka dot dress and holding her sons’ hands. Prince William walks on the other side of Prince Louis, holding Princess Charlotte’s hand on his left. He’s dressed in a navy blue suit and his daughter is wearing in a light blue dress, with her hair pulled back in a ponytail. All three kids are wearing navy blue shoes and socks.

Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince William, Princess Charlotte. Photo credit: MEGA MEGA

The family photos were taken on September 7, as the family headed to a school preview day, according to PEOPLE. This sounds similar to a meet-the-teacher night we have in America, where they get to see the classroom and tour the school ahead of the first day. For my family, this was a day of extreme excitement (and a little nervousness!) for my kids, so I can only imagine the royals were feeling the same.

Lucky, Lambrook sounds like an awesome school. The prep school has many unique amenities, according to PEOPLE. These include beekeeping, horse riding, fencing, scuba diving, polo, and a full-size astroturf soccer field. Other opportunities include animation, filmmaking, collecting chicken eggs, nighttime festivities, and more.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince William, and Kate Middleton/MEGA MEGA

In a statement about the new school, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said, “Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019 respectively and are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values.”

Prince William, Middleton, and their kids recently moved to Adelaide Cottage in order to be closer to Queen Elizabeth II and to give their kids more space. An insider told The Sun in August 2022, “I think Windsor will be perfect for them, as they will have lots of freedom and they can all be at school together.”

Classes officially start today, but we aren’t expecting too many details on how their first day went. Like all kids, they’ll probably say their day was “fine” and leave it at that!

