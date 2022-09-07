Anna Nicole Smith’s 16-Year-Old Daughter Dannielynn Looks Just Like Her Mom in This Moving Birthday Tribute

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn turned 16 on Tuesday and her father, Larry Birkhead, penned a sweet tribute to his teen. The proud dad shared photos of his daughter growing up, including snapshots that featured her late mom cradling the little one.

Birkhead acknowledged all of the pain Dannielynn went through in her early years — from losing Smith to an accidental overdose in 2007 to a very public court battle over the identity of her father. “Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” he wrote. “Through tragedy, turmoil and a couple of baby tantrums-today you shine bright and are so accomplished.”

Birkhead added that it has been a wild ride since Dannielynn entered his life, filled with joy and laughter. “Happy Birthday ❤️ Rock on 🎸 ,” he wrote. “Mom is looking down! 😇” The father-daughter duo share an Instagram account and give the world a glimpse of their whirlwind adventures, from going to Janet Jackson concerts to swimming pool hang outs. They also pay loving tribute to Smith, including a post marking the 15th anniversary of her death in February.

“Today, I remember your heart, your soul and your beauty, both inside and out,” the caption read. “Your love is alive still to this day, in the form of a truly one of a kind teenager with her Mom’s smile, beauty and courage. Thanks to Anna’s fans for helping keep her memory alive. We love you Anna Nicole.”

In a 2019 interview with E! News, Birkhead shared that he tries to keep the memory of Smith alive for the duo. “In our house, every day is Anna day,” he said. “We talk about her and remember her all the time.”

Birkhead has found his way as a single dad, juggling multiple roles and making sure he’s always a present parent for Dannielynn. “Sometimes you feel like a bodyguard, sometimes you feel like a chauffeur,” he told Us Weekly in 2017. “It depends on what the day is. But my job is dad and I think I’ve done a pretty good job. She’s adjusted to it and she’s just a normal kid.”

