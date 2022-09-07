Mandy Moore Shares ‘Last’ Photos as a Family of 3 & They Are All Wearing Matching Holiday Plaid

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

‘Tis the season to start thinking about your holiday cards! If you struggle to send them out before January or you just like to be prepared, then don’t worry. Mandy Moore’s got your back! The “In Real Life” singer partnered with kids’ apparel brand Gymboree to promote the “Season of Moore,” featuring adorable red-and-green plaid looks the whole family can wear. She posted a picture of the collaboration to Instagram today, marking a bittersweet occasion: the last photoshoot before her and husband Taylor Goldsmith’s new baby boy arrives.

“There aren’t many times I get to work with @taylordawesgoldsmith AND our sweet Goosey, so this campaign with @Gymboree is one for the books,” Moore, who shares 18-month-old Gus with Goldstein, captioned the photo. “What makes this even more special is that it was our last shoot as a family of 3 ❤️❤️❤️.”

The picture is filled with holiday spirit, as Moore, Goldstein, and Gus are wearing matching holiday plaid. Goldstein is holding Gus, who paired his plaid shirt with a green velvet vest and pants. The little boy has the biggest smile on his face as Moore hugs him from the other side. You can just barely see her baby bump in the photo, too.

In her caption, the This Is Us star also opened up about how she’s excited for the holiday season already. “Aaaah, the holidays! Already, you ask? Well, October is basically next week, followed by Thanksgiving which kicks off the holidays!” she wrote. “I loved getting us all dressed up and matchy (especially this tartan plaid!).”

The holidays are a time for reflecting, and Moore is doing plenty of that while she’s pregnant. “This set was full of love and am so thankful to have this time to reflect back on with my two boys,” she added.

If you want to recreate this holly jolly look for your own holiday cards, then shop the look at Gymboree. You can get Moore’s gorgeous plaid wrap dress with matching bow for $59.96 and Goldstein’s matching plaid button-down shirt for $37.46. Gus is wearing the kids’ version of the plaid shirt for $24.71 underneath the green vest and pants for $89.96. Gymboree also sells a matching dress for little girls for $48.71, and a plaid button-down onesie with green suspender pants for baby boys for $56.21, which Moore should totally get when her new arrival is born!

The holiday season is right around the corner, so it’s time to blast your favorite Christmas music, pull out your reindeer pajamas, and start your preparations for the holiday season, just like Moore. And if you can’t snap a good pic with everyone looking and smiling now, you can always try again in a few weeks. (You’ve got time!)

These famous moms love wearing matching outfits with their kiddos.