Gabrielle Union Jokes That She Has ‘More Meltdowns’ Than Daughter Kaavia During the Heatwave

Fall is right around the corner, but Los Angeles (as well as most of California) is under an excessive heat warning right now. Gabrielle Union is not happy about it. She recently shared the cutest video with her 3-year-old daughter Kaavia, whom she shares with husband Dwyane Wade, and jokes about having “more meltdowns” than her toddler.

“This heatwave is taking us THROUGH it! All the emotions,” the Cheaper By The Dozen star captioned the video posted to Instagram yesterday. “Take a guess whose has more meltdowns. And if you guessed me, you are absolutely correct. 😵‍💫🥵🥵🥵🥵🤬🤬🤬😤.”

We have been there! Hey, even grown-ups have meltdowns and that’s OK. For her part, Shady Baby seems to be taking the heat in stride. In the adorable video, she is making faces at the camera with her mom, as they go from mad to silly to smiling in seconds. Union and Kaavia are sitting outside in swimsuits, so at least they are taking advantage of the opportunity to fit in a couple more pool sessions before summer ends!

Wade commented on the video, “❤️❤️.”

Many people pointed out how sweet Kaavia is. “It’s the smile for me at the end,” one person wrote. “Too gorgeous Mom and baby😍😍.”

Another commented, “Kaavia is no longer shady baby. She is so sweet!🥰🥰🥰” Someone else said, “The emotional range! I stan 🙌🏾.”

Union recently posted family photos of the trio on a boat, where she wrote, “Our favorite place in the world, is wherever we’re together 🖤.”

If you’re going to be miserably hot, at least you can be with your loved ones!

These blended celebrity families make it look easy!