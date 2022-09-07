Bindi Irwin & Daughter Grace Are Twinning in Khaki in the Sweetest New Photo

There’s no question: Steve Irwin made khaki cool. The late Crocodile Hunter could always be found in his signature color as he explored Australia and fostered a love of wildlife in people all over the world. Now, his daughter, Bindi Irwin, and her 17-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, are twinning in iconic khaki outfits in the sweetest new photo.

“Khaki isn’t just a colour, it’s an attitude.🤎 #WildlifeWarriors,” the Australia Zoo conservationist captioned a picture on Instagram today. She’s likely referring to the attitude of love, kindness, and fearlessness, which the mother-daughter duo seem to have inherited from Steve.

In the adorable picture, Bindi and Grace are wearing identical Australia Zoo khakis as they pose next to a creek. Grace, whom Bindi shares with husband Chandler Powell, is wearing a khaki romper with pink sneakers. She looks so grown up as she smiles at the camera, holding a cup and a spoon close to her chest. Bindi is wearing a khaki shirt and pants as she sits behind Grace, wrapping her in a hug and looking fondly at her little girl.

Last month, Powell posted a sweet tribute to Bindi along with a photo of the three of them in matching khaki.

“Taking a moment to appreciate the strongest, bravest and kindest person I know, @bindisueirwin,” Powell wrote. “Grace and I both got so lucky to have you in our lives. No matter what, we can always count on you. We appreciate everything you do day in and day out. You are one tough mama and we love you so much❤️.”

For Bindi and her family, wearing khaki is just a normal part of life. In fact, Grace doesn’t know any different. In a May 2022 interview with PEOPLE, Bindi revealed, “Our current battle is if you’re not wearing khaki, Grace gets pretty weirded out. Living in the zoo, where we have a family of 400 people all wearing khaki, if she sees someone not wearing it, she’s like, ‘You are new and different. What’s happening?’ I mean, I did not think to plan for that.” How cute is that?

Yesterday was the 16th anniversary of Steve’s death, which Bindi marked with a throwback photo of her and her dad, dressed in (you guessed it!) khaki.

“Grandpa Crocodile,” she captioned the picture of her and Steve on a boat. “I know you would’ve been the most incredible grandfather because you were such an extraordinary dad. Thank you for being an amazing guardian angel for Grace.”

Wearing khaki is such a sweet way to keep Steve’s memory alive!

Before you go, click here to see Bindi Irwin’s sweetest mommy milestones!