Jennifer Lawrence’s Road to Motherhood Included 2 Miscarriages

For the first time, Jennifer Lawrence opened up about her painful journey towards motherhood. The actress spoke to Vogue for a recent cover story interview and shared that she has had two miscarriages before the age of 32. The first happened when she was in her 20s. Lawrence discovered that she was pregnant and planned to get an abortion, but instead miscarried alone in Montreal.

Lawrence got pregnant again while filming Don’t Look Up, but suffered a second miscarriage and had to get a D&C procedure to remove tissue from her uterus.

The actress has since given birth to a baby boy named Cy with husband Cooke Maroney and the experience opened her eyes up even further to the crushing blow that the Supreme Court delivered when overturning Roe v. Wade. “I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant. Thinking about the things that were happening to my body,” she said. “Every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?”

Lawrence added that her pro-choice beliefs have clashed with some of her family members. “I don’t want to disparage my family, but I know that a lot of people are in a similar position with their families,” she said. “How could you raise a daughter from birth and believe that she doesn’t deserve equality? How?”

The Don’t Look Up star has been cautious when it comes to sharing her life as a new mother. In a December interview with Vanity Fair, back when she was pregnant, Lawrence explained that she wants to create boundaries between her child and curious onlookers.

“If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’ But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can,” she said.

There are other reasons Lawrence has found it difficult to discuss motherhood. She never knows how her public comments might effect other moms. “… It’s so different for everybody. If I say, It was amazing from the start, some people will think, It wasn’t amazing for me at first, and feel bad,” she told Vogue. Thankfully, the actress has managed to find a safe space amongst her friends, who offer honest takes on what it’s like to be a brand new mom. They reinforced to her that it’s okay if she doesn’t connect with her baby right away. And they talked her through her fears during her pregnancy.

Like that one time, nine months in, when Lawrence approached her pal and said she wasn’t quite sure she’d ever love her baby as much as she loves her cat.

Those doubts quickly gone away. Lawrence has fully embraced motherhood. “The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, Now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love,” she said. “I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, Awwww, preciousssss.”

These other famous parents have been open about suffering miscarriages.