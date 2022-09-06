Jennette McCurdy Reveals the Way Her Abusive Late Mother Spoke to Her: ‘You’re an Ugly Monster Now’

Jennette McCurdy’s new book, I’m Glad My Mom Died, offers a heartbreaking look inside the decades of abusive treatment she endured at the hands of her mother. The author’s debut memoir, which quickly sold out on Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Barnes & Noble, is a candid look at growing up as a Nickelodeon child star and a painful recounting of her past.

During a recent interview on Red Table Talk, hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris, McCurdy read aloud an email that her mom once sent her.

“You used to be my perfect little angel, but now you are nothing more than a little — all caps — ‘slut, a floozy, all used up,’ ” she began. “‘And to think you wasted it on that hideous ogre of a man. I saw the pictures on a website called TMZ. I saw you rubbing his disgusting hairy stomach. I knew you were lying about Colton.’ (I had told her I was with a friend, Colton.) Add that to a list of things you are: liar, conniving, evil.”

She continued: “You look pudgier too. It’s clear you’re eating your guilt. Thinking of you with his ding-dong inside of you makes me sick. Sick! I raised you better than this. What happened to my good little girl? Where did she go and who is this monster that has replaced her? You’re an ugly monster now.”

That horrific excerpt is just a snapshot of the abuse McCurdy’s mom inflicted on her. She encouraged her daughter to develop an eating disorder and administrated breast and genital examinations until she was 16, per EW.

McCurdy’s stories of parental abuse have clearly touched a nerve with her audience. The book became a number one bestseller on Amazon and topped the entire New York Times‘ hardcover bestseller list. The former actress took to Instagram after her memoir was published to acknowledge just how much the overwhelming response has meant to her.

“I see in your posts and comments how emotionally connected you are to this – how you have laughed and cried and everything in between with me – and it’s meaningful and fulfilling to me in a singular way,” she wrote. “I feel seen, and I hope you do too.”