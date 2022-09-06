Mariah Carey Admits She Made One Terrible Fashion Choice During a Fun Theme Park Outing With Her Kids

Mariah Carey had a ball with her 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe over the weekend — even though her fashion choice might have caused some mishaps. The trio headed to Cedar Point Amusement Park, located in Sandusky, Ohio, where the singer donned a pair of chic but perhaps slightly impractical heels.

“Had the best time at @cedarpoint !” Carey captioned the series of sweet photos with her kids. “Never again with the heels though! 😂”

Many people hopped into the comment section to reassure the pop icon that her shoe choice was just a facet of how glamorous she is. “WITH THE HEELS! WHAT A LEGEND😭😭😭😻😻😻😻,” one fan wrote. Another added: “It was a look honey! An ensemble!”

Amusement park fashion faux pas aside, it looks like the family had a blast as they posed in front of rollercoasters galore. The trio has been having such a fun summer, with Carey sharing footage of the children walking a mini runway in an adorable video clip and hanging out on a boat while snuggling with their dogs. As you can tell, the singer is all about fun when it comes to parenting.

“I’m going to have to quote Mean Girls and be, like, ‘I’m not a regular mom. I’m a cool mom.’ There are no rules in this house,” Carey explained in an interview with US Weekly last year. “No, there are rules in this house, that’s the difference. Like, I want to be that — I don’t like being the bad guy, I have to say. I really don’t, like, I hate that more than anything. So, you know, I do want to be, like, ‘I’m not really a mom, I’m a cool mom.’ But you’re never a cool mom, you just never are.”

When it comes to celebrating the holidays, Carey is an extra cool mom. One year, her daughter texted her a Christmas wish list of a whopping 66 gifts. As someone who grew up from humble beginnings — Carey recalled sometimes getting a wrapped up orange as a present — the singer wants life to be different for her children.

“Everything is over the top … I like Christmas morning, them opening up a lot of gifts,” she said. “It’s fun. There’s really nothing like it.”

