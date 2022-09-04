Valerie Bertinelli Is the Proudest Mama to Her Son Wolfgang Van Halen After His Recent Performance

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Valerie Bertinelli is the proudest mother in the world to her and Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolfgang Van Halen. While she’s proud of him for everything he does, she couldn’t help but shout through the rooftops how amazing he did at his latest performance.

During the Taylor Hawkins Tribute performance, Wolfgang shredded on his guitar, leaving everyone so pumped and in awe of his skills. And no one was more pumped than his biggest supporter: his mama! She retweeted a video of a clip from the concert, saying, “WOLFIE KILLED IT So proud of you @WolfVanHalen 🤍” (Also, see how Bertinelli’s Twitter name is @wolfiesmom? So sweet!)

WOLFIE KILLED IT

So proud of you @WolfVanHalen 🤍 https://t.co/OdGNjlohln — Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) September 3, 2022

In the video, we see Wolfgang shredding his guitar, and everyone in the band is so excited about it! We have no doubt that he had the time of his life up there and absolutely electrified the night.

Wolfgang, 31, is Bertinelli’s only child, whom she welcomed with her late ex-husband Eddie back in 1991. Eddie passed away on Oct. 2020, which both devasted Bertinelli and Wolfgang, but brought them closer together.

In Bertinelli’s memoir Enough Already, she talked about everything from grieving her ex-husband to finding joy and her relationship with her son. In a recent interview with Heidi Kotb, Kotb commented on Bertinelli’s handling of losing her “soulmate” when he passed away, but Bertinelli opened up about her interpretation of soulmates. “I think soulmates, I think we have more than just one,” she said. “I feel partly Wolfie is a soulmate of mine. When I think of soulmates, I think of souls that come here to experience this life on earth together again and to get through and get to a higher place.”

