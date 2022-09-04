Bindi Irwin & Chandler Powell’s Video of Grace Warrior Feeding the Chickens Shows She’s Already an Amazing Wildlife Warrior

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s newest video shows that their daughter Grace Warrior is a natural wildlife warrior! On Aug 3, Powell and Irwin posted a heartwarming video, with Powell saying in the caption, “Being Grace’s dada is my favorite thing on Earth, and these moments will stay with me forever.”

In the video, we see Powell and Grace Warrior by the chicken coup, with Grace walking towards her papa as he’s getting ready to feed the chickens. He says to her, with a huge smile on his face, “You want to help me feed the chickens?” He gives her the bucket (closed, though!), and she excitedly tries to feed the chickens herself. He looks at her, saying sweetly, “Yeah! You make food for them, good job! They’re very appreciative.”

Before she gives the chickens their food, she tries to feed her papa, and he excitedly pretends to eat it, exclaiming, “Thank you, I love chicken food!” Grace then tries to feed the chickens and gets a little distracted along the way, but goes right back to it when her papa picks it up!

We end the video with Chandler asking Grace to (pretend!) feed him another bite of the chicken food and him warmly thanking her.

Did your heart explode too? Because ours definitely did from the cuteness overload!

Bindi commented under the post, “❤️❤️❤️ Grace always there to feed everyone. Chickens, her parents…it’s a big job!” It certainly is, and we can tell she’s already working to be an amazing wildlife warrior like her family!

Irwin and Powell welcomed Grace Warrior, 1, on March 25, 2021, exactly one year after their wedding at the Australia Zoo.

