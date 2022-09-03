Patrick & Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Sterling Is Feeling Every Emotion During Their Petting Zoo Trip

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes‘ daughter Sterling is having such an eventful time at the petting zoo, and we can’t stop ‘awwing’ over the super-sweet photos!

On Sept 3, Brittany uploaded a series of photos from their little family’s trip to the petting zoo, and Sterling was feeling all of the emotions while they were there!

Courtesy of Brittany Mahomes IG story. Courtesy of Brittany Mahomes IG story.

Courtesy of Brittany Mahomes IG story. Courtesy of Brittany Mahomes IG story.

Courtesy of Brittany Mahomes IG story. Courtesy of Brittany Mahomes IG story.

In the first adorable photo, we see Brittany showing Sterling how to gently pet the tiny goat in front of them, followed by a super-sweet pic of the same thing happening, but with a twist. Instead of one goat, we see the mother-daughter duo with a herd of goats! And with Brittany feeding one of them while Sterling happily watches. Then we get one more snapshot of Sterling pointing to a duck, but looking a bit less than impressed.

Brittany and Patrick have been together since high school and married back on March 12, 2022, in Hawaii, followed by a lavish honeymoon in St. Barts. They share one daughter named Sterling Skye, 1, who they welcomed into the world on Feb. 2021. Then on May 29, 2022, the Mahomes announced on Instagram they were expecting another addition to the family: a baby boy!

In a previous interview with ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters per Essentially Sports, Patrick said that Sterling has a big personality like her mom. “It’s been awesome, you know. She’s at the stage now where she’s almost walking,” he said. “She has a personality. She knows how to say ‘No’ a lot.”

Before you go, click here to see more famous football families we love.

