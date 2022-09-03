Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Ethereal Swimsuit Photos Include a Rare Appearance of Her Daughter Isabella

We already knew that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (and her Instagram page) are the definition of elegance and ethereal vibes. But her newest set of photos takes the cake! Between the swimsuit snapshots and rare pics of her two little ones, she showed the world how amazing her August was.

On Sept 1, Huntington-Whiteley uploaded a series of photos to remember the last bits of her summer this year, with the simple caption, “Bye August 🫶🏻.”

In the first photo, we see Huntington-Whiteley holding her baby girl in her arms, both wearing light-colored ensembled for the hot day. Then we get a cheeky snapshot of mama Huntington-Whiteley showing off her curves in a silk pajama set, followed by some scenic shots of their vacation and of her colorful ensemble that day. We also get another super-rare photo of her holding her baby girl with the ocean behind them. We also get an adorable pic of her son Jack running down the steps!

There are a few more scenic pics and another of her rocking her silk pajamas before we end the ethereal post with a picture of Huntington-Whiteley rocking a neon green swimsuit while holding her daughter, and we already know they’re going to be the most stylish mother-daughter duo in the future!

Huntington-Whiteley and her fiancé Jason Statham have been together since 2010, getting engaged back in early 2016. They have two children together named Jack Oscar, 4, and Isabella James, who was born on Feb. 2, 2022. Where has the time gone?

In a rare interview, Huntington-Whiteley previously told Net-A-Porter that being a mom changed her identity. “I think once I stepped into the role, embraced it, everything sort of relaxed a little bit. I did start to feel this new sense of life. And now in my 30s, my confidence is so much [greater], and my ability to make decisions and not second-guess myself is stronger,” she said. “I genuinely feel like my life is much more well-rounded.”

These gorgeous photos show moms who love their postpartum bodies.