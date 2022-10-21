Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Taylor Swift Songs Are Actually a Treasure Trove of Baby Name Inspo

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s poetic lyrics and cottagecore vibe lends itself to some beautiful baby names. Just ask Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, whose daughters’ names, James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, are all mentioned in Swift’s “Betty” from Folklore. The song isn’t about the little girls, but Swift did use their names to enrich the story, which is pretty cool.

From an autumn aesthetic on her Evermore album to the bubblegum pastel vibe of Lover, the edgy style of Reputation to the timeless style of 1989, there is so much material to score for baby names for both boys and girls. (And since her latest album, Midnights, released today — we hope to find even more!)

Baby names are special, and what’s more special than your love of Taylor Swift? You listened to her through heartbreaks, first love, and anger at sexist double standards (looking at you, “The Man.”) You’ve scream-sung her songs in the car and danced at her concerts and watched her beautiful, award-winning All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) on repeat. So, it’s the logical next step to bestow a Swift-inspired name to your newborn baby.

The 11-time Grammy winner is a clever storyteller and beautiful lyricist, so it’s no surprise that her songs would inspire the perfect baby names. If you’re a huge Swiftie, this list is for you!

Taylor

Alison

Swift

James

Inez

Betty

Cornelia

Rebekah

August

Willow

Carolina

Stephen

Archer

London

Cory

Marjorie

Dorothea

Ronan

Abigail

Grace

Este

Ivy

Ever

Mary

Autumn

Drew

John

Romeo

Juliet

