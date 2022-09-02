Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Has Her Own Little Mini-Me in the Cutest Photos: ‘Twinning Is Winning’

"Cheaper by the Dozen" Premiere.
Gabrielle Union is the queen of twinning with her 3-year-old daughter Kaavia, whom she shares with husband Dwyane Wade. Like the time they wore matching outfits at the Cheaper By The Dozen premiere, or when they were the “dynamic duo” in identical swimsuits. But now, Kaavia has her own mini-me, and the pictures are so adorable!

“When you match with your home girl. #Twinning #MatchyMatchy #ShadyBaby,” Kavvia captioned the photo on her Instagram today (which is managed by her parents).

In the picture, Kaavia is dressed to the nines in a red plaid dress, complete with a matching bow that ties around her waist and a red polka dot headband on her head. In her right hand, she’s holding a baby doll wearing the exact same plaid dress! She’s even wearing a white headband on her plastic hair. It’s the cutest thing you’ve ever seen.

Kaavia is making a peace sign with her hand in the photo. She’s standing in her room, and you can see her stuffed animals in the background, including Minnie Mouse. In the second picture, Kaavia is turned to face the camera, with one hand on her head and the other covering her baby’s face. She looks so happy with her little mini-me.

Understandably, the comments section on this one were blowing up. “Omg 😍😍😍😍,” one person wrote.

“Baby girl is so adorable & precious 😍💕,” another person wrote. Someone else said, “The best picture everrrrr! So stinking cute!!!❤️”

Last month, Union shared a video of Kaavia signing a restaurant check by herself, writing, “I pay the bills around here.”

Shady Baby is growing up so fast, and we love to see it!

 

These famous moms love wearing matching outfits with their kiddos.

