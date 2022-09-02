Kanye West Says He Will ‘Not Back Down’ on His Children, Referencing a Series of Now-Deleted Instagram Posts

Kanye West is making his feelings known about his kids once again in a series of posts shared — then deleted — on Instagram. West, who shares North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, complained about where his kids go to school (among many other things) on Thursday night.

First, he posted screenshots between him and Kardashian, per TMZ. The SKIMS founder sent him a text about her mom, Kris Jenner, that said, “From my mom- PLEASE Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”

To that, West responded, “Y’all don’t have so so over my black children and where they go to school. They will not do playboy and sex tapes. Tell your Clinton friends to come get me. I’m here.”

This is seemingly referencing Kylie Jenner’s Playboy photoshoot, and Kardashian’s old sex tape with ex Ray J. — the latter of which Kardashian recently was upset about son Saint seeing. In January, West claimed to have retrieved a laptop from Ray J. that had footage of a second sex tape and gave it to Kardashian, telling Hollywood Unlocked, “It represents how much people didn’t love her, and they just saw her as a commodity.” So it’s more than a little weird that now he is seemingly attacking Kardashian for having a sex tape.

In another screenshot, Kardashian asked him, “Can u please stop?” to which he responded, “No.” He added, “We need to talk in person You don’t have say so of where the kids go to school.”

“Why you get say say,” he continued, “Cause you half white?”

He also posted about his new Donda school, so maybe he’s hoping his kids go there?

West posted the names of Travis, Tristan, and Scott, captioning it, “Calling my fellow c** donors. We in this 2gthr.” Not to leave Kardashian’s ex, Pete Davidson, West wrote, “Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit.”

Today, all those posts were deleted, but he did post another note doubling down.

“Here is the through line,” West said. “Gap having meetings about me without me Adidas releasing old shoes and coloring my shoes like I’m dead.” This is referencing him calling out the brands for allegedly leaving him out of meetings, per TMZ.

He also talked about his kids again. “Call me whatever names you want,” he said. “If you don’t understand why I will not back down on my businesses my brands and my children then you’re the ones who are crazy.”

So far, Kardashian has not responded to the posts. She’s clearly trying to be the bigger person here, and take the high road, and we give her major props for that.

