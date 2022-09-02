Adele’s Son Pranked Her — & It Backfired in a Painful Way

Kids are so adorable, but don’t let them fool you. These cute little ones can hurt you if you aren’t careful! I still remember when my little brother stomped on my mom’s hand and broke her pinky finger. My own kids have hurt me too, like the time my middle child poked me in the eye at 6 months old and it hurt for a week (not to mention, you know, the pain of childbirth). Adele has also been seriously injured from her son Angelo, whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki. And it all started from a prank.

The ”Easy on Me” singer shared the story in an August interview with ELLE. Back in January 2021, “Angelo jumped out to scare her as she came out of the bathroom,” the outlet reported. This sounds like an innocent prank — surprise your mom and make her shriek, then laugh together. But unfortunately for Adele, it majorly backfired. The incident caused her to slip the L6 disc in her back. Yikes!

An L6 is a sixth lumbar vertebra located below the L5, typically next to your tailbone. This is actually pretty rare, as only about 10% of adults have a sixth lumbar vertebra. Adele said that she’s “had a bad back since she was a teenager,” which makes this prank even more unfortunate.

In the interview, she also shared happier news — like how Angelo is a huge Billie Eilish fan. “He’ll go up to [his room] after school and read all the lyrics and then he’ll want to discuss them,” she said. So cute!

Adele is currently dating Rich Paul, and she also told ELLE, “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him.” She added, “I definitely want more kids. I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music.”

The “To Be Loved” singer recently announced new shows in Las Vegas. “Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them,” she wrote on Instagram on July 25.

“But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!” she continued. “Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me. Thank you for your patience, I love you ♥️ Adele.”

It seems like her back has fully recovered, and she’s ready to put on a great show for fans!

