Britney Spears’ Son Jayden Says His Mother Didn’t Give Her Kids ‘Equal Love’ & She Responds

Britney Spears hasn’t shied away from addressing the struggles of her boys Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, getting older — “IT LITERALLY SUCKS,” she wrote in March 2022 — and now it seems her youngest is ready to talk about life with his mom, too. Jayden sat down with filmmaker Daphne Barak for a new interview about his feelings toward the “Toxic” star, per Daily Mail. His controversial comments were then called out by Spears on Instagram.

“I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love and I don’t think she showed enough to Preston and I feel really bad for that,” Jayden said. “We’ve both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we’ve been through to heal, heal our mental state.”

“If I complained, she went after him. I feel guilty, so I am there for him,” he said, adding, “Mom has treated me better.”

Hmm… while we don’t know what goes on in any private life, it’s not uncommon for kids to think their parents are unfair or biased. Tensions between Spears and her sons have been ramping up over the last few months. Despite reports in July 2022 that their relationship was “stronger than ever” after the star married Sam Asghari, Kevin Federline told the Daily Mail in August that the boys haven’t seen Spears in months: “The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her.” He also posted a series of videos of Spears and her kids fighting (like most moms and their kids have done at one point or another), writing “I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through.”

During one of those videos, Spears seemingly yells at her oldest child for not wearing shoes in public and takes away his phone, to which he isn’t happy. From that example, it could seem like Spears treated Jayden “better,” if you’re a kid, but parents can see it for what it is: Preston was acting up and getting disciplined accordingly.

Jayden also talked about why he missed her wedding to Asghari in June. “At the time it just wasn’t a good time to go. I’m not saying that I’m not happy for her,” Jayden said. “I’m really happy for them, but she didn’t invite the whole family and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don’t see how that situation would have ended on good terms.”

Jayden and his brother live with K-Fed and his wife Victoria, as well as Federline’s kids Kori, 20, and Kaleb, 18, with Shar Jackson, and Victoria-Jordan, 11, and Peyton, 8, with Victoria. They also see Spears’ family often, including her father Jamie, who put her under an abusive conservatorship for 13 years. Jayden defended Jamie, saying, “At first he was just trying to be like any father letting her pursue [her dream] of becoming a superstar but I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long, probably why my mom was very angry about the whole situation that she was working for too long and I personally think she was. She should have taken a break and relaxed.” He added that Jamie “doesn’t deserve all the hatred he is getting in the media. I love him, with all my heart. He was just trying to be a father.”

The 15-year-old also had some opinion’s on his mom’s social media, saying he wasn’t going “to hate her” for what she posts.

“Social media helps her … So if that’s what she wants to do that’s what she wants to do, I’m not going to hate her for that,” Jayden said. “At the same time, she should come to the realization of whatever it is that stops her loving her family. It’s almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention. This has gone on for years and years and years and there’s a high chance that this will never stop but I’m hoping for me that she will stop.”

Despite the drama, he seems to want a reconciliation. “I 100% think this can be fixed,” he said about his and his brother’s relationship with Spears. “It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again,” he added, implying that she isn’t mentally healthy right now. He then shared a message for Spears, “I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again.”

For her part, Spears took to Instagram to address the comments.

“I tried my best at being the best person I can be … to be basically held hostage in homes under nurses and bullshit I hope my kids one day understand my reasoning of my play in water revealing myself as any woman would being held under blankets and supervision under the conservatorship !!!”

She continued, “Finally at 40 without the restraints of what my family did to me … I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life !!!! My love for my children has no boundaries.” Aww! It’s such a hard situation, but she wants her kids to know first that they are so loved.

Spears goes on to say how upset his interview made her. “It deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother … and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly !!!!” she wrote.

She then asked him to explain why he feels the conservatorship was necessary, saying, “Maybe dear child YOU can explain to me why our family would do that to anyone !!!!”

The singer, who recently released “Hold Me Closer” with Elton John, also added a guess as to why Jayden enjoys spending time with his dad more than her.

“I helped your father who hasn’t had a job in 15 years … I assume it is easier for you guys not to have someone check on you to make sure you’re doing your homework !!!!” she wrote. “I’m sure the standards of your dad smoking weed every day benefits your daily life at 15 and 16 to partake in a VERY COOL GENERATION 🙄 !!! I completely understand your need to live with your father as I had to play the perfect role for 15 years for absolutely nothing. I’m so happy I was able to carry 4 tours, judge X Factor and WAAAY more … I did that for you.”

Spears then shared a message for her oldest son. “And Preston … I’m aware of your gift … I know you’re a teacher in my life and dear child I’m a teacher for you as well !!!” she wrote.

Then she talked to Jayden, “It’s horrible to see your dad be a hypocrite and say the media is horrible yet he has you talking about personal matters to them !!! If you could pause for a second remember where you came from !!! I hope you can look in the mirror and remember … you are my child and always will be !!!! Since Preston didn’t speak, I send my love !!! I would love nothing more than to see you two face to face. Keep playing your gift on the piano … you and your brother both are brilliant and I’m so proud to call you both mine.”

Finally, she addressed her mental health and the conservatorship. “As for my mental health … my dear child understand you must learn to pick up a book and read one before you resort to even thinking about my intellect sweetheart !!! Tell your father to go try and at least mow the lawn … Psss if you can honestly sit back and say with your sensible brilliant mind what memaw and paw paw did to me was fine and call them not bad people … then yes I have failed as a mother and hopefully that’s a chat for you and your father to sit face to face and try to learn WHAT’S GOOD.”

Asghari left a cheeky comment on the post. “Mowing the lawn > professional baby daddy,” he wrote, referring to Federline.

Federline also talked about Spears in a recent interview with 60 Minutes Australia, where he says he “couldn’t get involved” in her life (or the conservatorship that paid him $35,000 per month in 2018) because of his kids. “The boys, the boys, the boys. I had to worry about them.” So why is he trying to get so involved now, and seemingly turning his kids against their mom? It’s all very sad.

A mom’s relationship with her kids inevitably changes as they move through the teenage years, but it can be even more exhausting when you’re in the public eye and everyone around you tries to take advantage of you. Here’s hoping Spears and her kids can one day talk openly with each other and come to a reconciliation (maybe after they move out of their dad’s house?).

These other famous parents have been open about suffering miscarriages.