Scout Willis Has a Powerful Message for Stepmother Emma Heming About Navigating Bruce’s Diagnosis

Emma Heming Willis took to Instagram on Tuesday to mark National Grief Awareness Day, sharing the journey she’s been on since her husband Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia. Willis can be seen exercising, gardening, painting, playing tennis and hanging out in nature. “This was the summer of self discovery—finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active,” she wrote. “My grief can be paralyzing but I’m learning how to live along side it.”

Then, she shared a powerful bit of insight she received from her stepdaughter, 31-year-old Scout. “Grief is the deepest and purest form of love,” Willis recounted being told by Scout. “I hope you find some comfort in that too 💞.”

That quote struck a chord with Willis’s followers. “Beautiful words, strength and bravery. Thank you for sharing that,” one user wrote. “Your summer projects have been inspiring mine as well! ❤️🙏🏻” Another added: “We are all rooting and praying for you and the family Emma keep fighting the good fight ♥️.”

And Scout hopped into the comment section too, sharing her love for her stepmother. “This is so beautiful! I’m so proud of you, I love you so much!!!” she wrote.

It’s really moving that this blended family is helping each other navigate Bruce’s diagnosis, which impacts his cognitive abilities. The whole group has been a tight-knit support system, starting from the very beginning, when they collectively shared the news with the world.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” the family wrote in an Instagram post. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Demi Moore, Scout’s mom and Bruce’s ex-wife, offered her own tribute to the film star that same month, sharing a photo of the two of them in the kitchen together. “Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family 🤍,” she wrote.

This whole family is going through so much right now and it’s so meaningful that they’re in this together as a supportive, loving unit.