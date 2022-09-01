Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have a Special Plan To Make Their Kids Feel at Home in Bel Air Mansion

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are renovating her Bel Air home — and they have a special treat for their kids. The couple is reportedly allowing their children to custom design their own rooms from scratch which, a source told HollywoodLife, is a “fun family project” and they’re all pretty pumped.

The $28 million house will be home to the couple, along with Lopez’s 14-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian, and Affleck’s children, 16-year-old Violet, 13-year-old Seraphina, and 10-year-old Samuel.

“The house is on 8 acres in Bel Air, it really doesn’t get better than that,” another insider told HollywoodLife. “The grounds are like a park, their family can truly have privacy. And Jennifer Garner lives 20 minutes away in Brentwood, so the location is ideal in that way too. It really makes so much sense because what they need to change can be done in this reno.”

The kids are officially step-siblings after Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in July and they’re about to become an even tighter family unit now that they’re all living together — in their cool new bedrooms, no less.

The whole family celebrated the newlyweds again at an estate in Riceboro, Georgia this August, where the bride wore a Ralph Lauren dress and wedding guests reportedly included George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Renee Zellweger, and Jimmy Kimmel, according to a report from The Daily Mail. Affleck apparently made a sweet nod to Lopez’s kids in an “impassioned speech” during the celebration.

“[He professed] his love for Jennifer and her kids and said the children are the blessing and gift that happened because they didn’t get married before and that is proof that everything happens for a reason,” a source told Us Weekly.

The kids played a prominent role in the couple’s first nuptials as well, with Lopez writing on her website that their presence in the intimate ceremony meant so much.

“Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” she said. “Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for.”

