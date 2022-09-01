David Beckham Pulled the Ultimate Embarrassing Dad Move On Romeo’s 20th Birthday

David Beckham’s second-born son Romeo, whom he shares with wife Victoria Beckham, just turned 20 years old, and to mark the occasion, Beckham pulled the ultimate embarrassing dad move. It’s basically the 2022 equivalent of pulling out old baby books to show your friends — if your dad was famous and had 3.6 million friends the world over, that is. He posted a throwback video of Romeo’s first time shaving on Instagram, and it is so stinkin’ cute!

“Happy Birthday my big boy 💜,” Beckham captioned the video. In it, a young Romeo is wearing a white t-shirt in the bathroom. He looks at his dad and asks, “OK, ready?”

Beckham responds, “Go on.”

Then, Romeo leans toward the mirror, bites his lip, and uses a razor to shave his newly grown mustache. Like the soccer star and caring dad he is, Beckham coaches from the sidelines. “Slowly, slowly,” he says, as Romeo slides the razor down his lip.

After Romeo manages to get it all, he turns and gives his dad the biggest grin. He is so proud of himself! At that moment, he notices his dad has a camera in hand. “Why are you filming me?” he asks, then turns back to the mirror.

In the caption, Beckham clarified that he will always be there for his son, especially to record “these moments.”

“Just so u know dad will always film these moments 😂.. “ Beckham wrote. “No more a teen 😩 we love you so much and are so proud of you @romeobeckham 💙 @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven❤️ sorry about the bath water running in the background 🛀.”

Romeo seems to be good-natured about the whole thing, simply captioning, “Dad 🤣🤣.” At least he can laugh about it and not let it embarrass him!

Victoria, who also shares Brooklyn, 23, Cruz, 17, and Harper Seven, 11, with Beckham, liked the video. She posted her own birthday tribute on Instagram today, but it was much more sentimental.

“Happy Birthday @romeobeckham!” she wrote. “You have the kindest heart and the sweetest soul. We love you and are so so proud of the incredible young man you have become. You light up a room the moment you walk in, you’re hardworking and talented, we couldn’t be prouder of you Romeo 💕 Happy Birthday 🥳 @davidbeckham.” Aww, so sweet!

She also shared a selfie of her and Romeo and a picture of Romeo and his dad. His brothers told him happy birthday as well, with Brooklyn sharing a video of him scoring a goal to his Instagram Stories, with the text, “Happy 20th birthday lil bro xx. Love you bro.”

Cruz shared a snapshot of Romeo on his Instagram Stories, writing, “Happy burday @romeobeckham love u brooo.” He also shared a throwback, writing, “Love u bro can’t believe u 20 x.”

Romeo shared a throwback of his own today. He posted a picture of himself as a kid on Instagram, wearing a life vest on a boat. He captioned it, “Thank you for all the birthday wishes 🤍.” Such a cutie!

Celebrities — they’re just like us! Especially when it comes toembarrassing their kids.