Mandy Moore Is So Pregnant, She’s ‘Dreaming About Pants’

Mandy Moore is in her last month of pregnancy with her baby boy, so there’s many things she probably misses. Like being able to chase around her 18-month-old son Gus, whom she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith, eating spaghetti without getting heartburn, sleeping literally at all. But the thing Moore longs for the most? Wearing pants! In fact, she’s daydreaming about them.

“At that point in pregnancy where I’m dreaming about pants,” the “In Real Life” singer posted on her Instagram Stories today. “Like real pants. Not sweats.” She also shared a selfie of her lying in bed with her head resting on her hand. She is wearing a cute red-and-white top and gazing off into the distance, likely thinking about a time in the near future when she doesn’t have a huge bump and can wear pants with buttons and a zipper.

It’s September 1 — AKA, time to celebrate fall — so we don’t blame Moore one bit for wishing she could dress the part. Although, she admits she wouldn’t actually wear pants right now even if she could.

“I mean I don’t want to actually wear them right this minute because it’s 400 degrees in LA but fall dressing has me excited,” she added, and same! Who cares that it’s so hot when there’s flannel and boots and plaid scarves to wear? Daydreaming about fall fashion is a perfectly reasonable thing to do today (even if you aren’t pregnant).

Despite her complaints about no pants, the This Is Us star has been looking amazing in dresses — and heels! She wore all black with strappy heels for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week, sharing pictures of her style on Instagram and writing, “Mama’s Night Out.” She looked gorgeous, like always.

The more Moore daydreams about pants, the more likely she’ll probably dream about pants at night, too. After all, pregnancy dreams are a vivid and common part of being pregnant. She’s in the home stretch now, so hopefully she’ll get to wear pants again soon … while cuddling her new baby boy.

These celebs have the fiercest pregnancy style, and we can’t stop staring.