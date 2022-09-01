Kate Hudson’s Daughter Rani Shows off Her Adorable Dance Moves — Prompting a Sweet Comment From Jennifer Aniston

Oh, to have the carefree life of a 3-year-old! Kate Hudson’s daughter Rani is still on summer break and soaking up the sun with her mama on a boat. When you’re 3, you have no obligations, and you’re on the beautiful blue water, there’s only one thing left to do — dance, baby! Hudson posted an adorable video of Rani dancing away, and celebrities also couldn’t get over how cute she is.

“Happy Wednesday from our dancing family to yours,” the Almost Famous actress captioned the video on Instagram yesterday, before using the hashtags “#notbacktoschoolforusyet #ranisfavoritesong #lucius #dancearoundit.”

The toddler is grooving to “Dance Around It” by Lucius. She’s dressed in a floral-and-leopard-print one-piece (complete with ruffles!) and pink sandals as she waves her arm in the air, shakes her head, and wiggles her hips. Her blonde hair is messy and wind-tangled, and she looks like she’s having the time of her life. Hudson, who shares Rani with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, is sitting behind her, dancing in a black one-piece and matching black hat. It’s a candid mother-daughter moment that gives the cutest insight into Rani and Hudson’s relationship.

Celebrities couldn’t get enough of the cuteness either. Jennifer Aniston wrote, “This child is not possible! 🥳🤩💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 she’s got Mama’s MOVES!”

So true! It seems Rani learned from the best how to dance in a confident way.

Lucius, whose song Rani is dancing to, also commented, “❤️❤️yes!! Go Rani, Go!🔥🔥” And Octavia Spencer wrote, “Get it, lil mama!”

Others thought the little girl looked like her grandmother, Goldie Hawn. “Definitely Goldie’s grandbaby😍💖👑,” one person wrote. Another said, “She’s giving me Goldie overboard vibes,” referencing Goldie’s iconic 1987 romantic comedy, Overboard.

Rani is a little princess, who already has the best dance moves. She’s already on her way to becoming a star like her mom and grandma.

