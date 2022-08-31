Kristen Bell Shared the Sweetest Family Photos With Her Daughters: ‘Summer Musings’

It’s been an adventurous summer for Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, and their daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7. The family went to visit Jimmy Kimmel in Idaho, then on a road trip to Mount Rushmore. Now, it appears they’ve been making even more amazing memories this month, as Bell posted a series of fun snaps on Instagram — and even a stuffed animal got in on the fun!

“Summer musings 💜,” Bell captioned the post. The first photo shows her and Shepard kissing with a sunset behind them. In the next one, Lincoln and Delta are seen walking in the grass by a lake in a gorgeous wide shot that honestly should be framed. The sky is glowing with the sunset, and it looks so peaceful!

One of the photos in the carousel shows one of their daughters in the water, cooling her stuffed animal off in the lake. The water is up to her knees as she leans forward to help her stuffed moose swim. It’s so adorable!

They also caught frogs on their trip, and Bell shared a video of that too. “Aww little baby. He’s very tired from all that swimming,” one of her daughter’s said while running her thumb over the tiniest little frog. “Yeah, I bet,” Bell responds.

Other photos shows the girls hiking up a waterfall with their dad, swimming in the water, and more. Fans were loving the pictures, with one person writing, “Major golden hour magic 🫶.”

“Looks amazing! We’re not ready for summer to end ❤️🐾,” another added.

“Filled with adventure 😊 Love this! ❤️” what an awesome way to end the summer!

Based on the cute pictures and videos, it seems like the Hello Bello founders’ kids had a great summer vacation with their parents. But one trip they don’t want to take anymore? A business trip with their parents.

In an interview with Yahoo! Life in November 2021, Shepard shared a recent story about Lincoln.

“She came and said, ‘This is over. I am done with this. I didn’t sign up for your lifestyle to be all over the place. I want to be in school and I want to be at my appointments and I’m done — that’s it,'” Shepard said. “And I said, ‘OK, that’ll be the last trip.'”

Bell added, “We were secretly really proud of how she was able to communicate that. And also, we felt awful. We were like, ‘Oh man, I thought they liked these trips… But they don’t. They want to do their thing. [What’s key] now is really recognizing, at all times, their autonomy. I have no ownership over them. I’m simply here to support them and make sure that they have shelter and food and water. And beyond that, I can only do the best that I can do. And if they say they don’t want to come on our work trips any more than that, that has to be respected.”

It honestly makes sense. You can’t take a stuffed animal swimming or a Barbie car on a leash to a work trip! Family road trips are the best, and it’s cool to see A-listers experiencing the same joy in nature and summer fun as the rest of us.

