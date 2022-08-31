Hilary Duff’s Daughter Banks Told the Most Embarrassing Story About Her Because Toddlers Have No Filter

Toddlers, man. They notice everything — and they love to hear themselves talk. This can be a dangerous (or hilarious) combination, leading to some pretty awkward moments for parents who don’t necessarily want their 2-year-olds talking about mommy’s “special juice” at their Pre-K. Hilary Duff’s 3-year-old daughter Banks, whom she shares with husband Matthew Koma, recently shared the most embarrassing story about her mom at soccer camp, and we are laughing in solidarity about the relatable moment.

“Whoaaa! Don’t trust your kids!” the How I Met Your Father star shared on her Instagram Stories on Monday, per Entertainment Tonight. “Home girl ousted me to the soccer coaches.”

Duff, who also shares Mae, 1, with Koma and Luca, 10, with ex Mike Comrie, shared a screenshot of a text received from her friend Lauren, who was watching Banks at the soccer camp. The text from her friend said, “Banks told a story at camp…’my mom made bad chicken and now she has diarrhea … that’s what happens when you make bad chicken.’” Duff added a sticker of a woman putting doing a facepalm.

We are DYING! Can you imagine? Little Banks is kicking a soccer ball around, then decides to share a deeply personal, incredibly embarrassing story about her mom’s cooking mishap (and resulting bathroom situation). It is so damn relatable!

Duff then shared a picture of Banks on a swing at the playground, with the biggest smile on her face. Duff captioned it. “The rat.”

Earlier this month, Duff’s friend Lauren shared another funny moment from Banks. Duff recorded the story on her Instagram Stories, in which Banks sniffed out French fries from Lauren’s car. “An hour and a half after getting French fries,” Lauren explained. “Crumpled down the bag, put it on the floor. I mean, I didn’t smell French fries anymore, but she did.”

Banks seems to keep Duff on her toes. Back in March, the actress told ET that Banks likes her music. “She’s listening to my music, which means that I have to listen to a lot of my own music,” Duff said. “The song right now is ‘Wake Up’ and she’s really into ‘Wake Up.’ I’m like, ‘That’s fine we can listen to it at like top, top volume. It’s all good.’ I don’t love having to listen to my own music daily.”

She also told Cosmopolitan in January 2021 about how embarrassing it is that Banks likes her music. “I’m rolling up to her preschool, and every time I turn it way down she’s like, ‘Why do you turn it off? Why you turn it off?’ Like, girl. I’m not rolling up to your preschool blasting my own s—t. So embarrassing.”

Why is it that toddlers know exactly what to do to embarrass us the most? Don’t worry, Hilary. You can get her back for that when she gets older!

