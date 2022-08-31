Meghan Markle Says She’s in a Dog-Hair Covered ‘Mom Dress’ All Day & Honestly, Same

Admit it: you have a mom “uniform.” It’s OK — we all do! Mine is leggings and a T-shirt (usually something covered in baby spit-up or spilt coffee). But even when I feel like dressing up, it’s still impossible to avoid the hazards of #momlife. Meghan Markle can relate, and in her most recent episode of her Archetypes podcast, she revealed that she was working in her dog-hair covered “mom dress,” and, yeah, that checks out!

Markle, who shares son Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, with husband Prince Harry, interviewed Mariah Carey in her second episode of Archetypes on Spotify, “The Duality of Diva with Mariah Carey.” The “Always Be My Baby” singer shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-husband Nick Cannon, showed up to the podcast in a “fabulous outfit,” according to Markle.

“I mean, we’re sitting here looking at each other over a screen, and she’s wearing this silk, embroidered gown that’s wrapped around her with gorgeous canary diamonds dripping down her neck… I mean, in other words: this is peak Mariah, just unapologetically glamorous,” Markle said.

The five-time Grammy winner responds, “Can I tell you, this is what I had on last night after the show thing… where I did a little cameo on the B-E-T Awards, which we love, B-E-T – Black Entertainment Television… This was… my number. And I just, like, woke up and I was like in it, and here I am…”

“ …still in it,” adds Markle.

“We steamed it, we handled it, we washed and cleansed, but you know,” Carey adds, laughing. As if the Queen of Christmas would show up in anything less! But Markle, with two toddlers at home, was dressed a little more casually.

“[I]’m still in my same mom dress all day, covered in dog hair. I love that you’re like, ‘I just woke up like this, actually,’” Markle responds. Honestly, same! Dog hair permeates all, no matter how much you vacuum the floors or wash your clothes. We love how Markle is just fully embracing it — interviewing other celebrity moms just rocking her mom dress.

During the podcast, the two also talked about their experiences as multiracial women and their feelings on the word “diva.”

“This word ‘diva’ – which actually means goddess in Latin! – the word just warped,” Markle says. “It went from high class… to high maintenance. From fun – like, ‘yes, diva!’ to ‘Ugh, she’s such a diva.’ These days, it’s so often used to tear a woman down. And it bothers me.”

Later, Carey opened up about her feelings about the word, explaining, “A diva for me, they mean you’re a successful woman usually, but also, and I, forgive me if we’re not allowed to say the B-word, but a B-I-T-C-H. Like it’s not okay for you to be a boss. It’s not okay for you to be a strong woman.”

But she is embracing the word (and owning her strength). In a December 2021 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she said, “I’ve been seen as a diva for so long, and that’s not a problem,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “Who cares?”

Listen to the full Archetypes episode on Spotify here.

