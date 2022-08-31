Khloé Kardashian Gets Candid About Being a Mom of 2: It’s ‘Super Scary’

Since welcoming baby number 2 with Tristan Thompson earlier this month, Khloé Kardashian has kept pretty mum about her baby boy. She regularly posts about True, 4, but so far hasn’t shared many details about her son. But in a recent interview, she opened up about how motherhood with two little ones is “super scary,” and girl, we can relate!

“It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously,” the Good American founder told Elle today about being a mom of two. “I love it so much.”

That is so true! Being responsible for two lives is a challenge, especially when they are so close in age. But Kardashian seems to appreciate all that motherhood entails, even the not-so-fun moments.

“I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts,” Kardashian said. “[My kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift.”

She doesn’t say which “hard parts” she loves, but whether she’s talking about changing diapers or getting up in the middle of the night with her son, or dealing with epic tantrums or preparing for school with True, motherhood definitely has a lot of hard parts, and Kardashian has an awesome mindset about it all. We love seeing her embrace being a mom of 2, despite the drama with her on again, off again ex Thompson.

Another hard part about parenting? Protecting your kids’ digital safety. Kardashian, who hasn’t shared any public pictures or the name for her son yet, told Elle, “We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young.”

Body positivity is also important to The Kardashians star, who shared that Good American cares about carrying a more inclusive size range. “For Good American, that’s who we’ve always been, and it’s not a fad for us,” she told the outlet. “We don’t sell to retail stores unless they’re going to carry the full size range. That does financially hinder us a lot because not every department store has the budget to do that; I get having a buying budget, and I respect that, but we want everyone who buys Good American to feel included, respected, and seen.”

Part of the reason for this, she says, is to set a good example for True. “There’s not a cookie cutter-shaped woman out there, so there shouldn’t be cookie cutter-shaped models, in my opinion,” she added. “I think everyone needs to feel represented. Now that I’m a mom and have a daughter, I want her to see every version of herself, her friends, and her cousins—I want everyone to feel validated, I guess.”

Yes! For her part, True is following in her mom’s fashionista footsteps. Kardashian called the little girl “very on trend” and shared that she loves pink. “She’s a pink girl, through and through. Everything’s pink for her. Pink or lavender.” Adorable! We don’t need to ask whether she’s feeling the current “Barbiecore” trend, because True is obviously 100% on board.

Having two kids may not be easy, but Kardashian seems to be doing a great job. And it helps that True reportedly “loves, loves, loves” her little brother!

