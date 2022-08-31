Ashlee Simpson’s Super-Sweet Photo of Her Daughter Jagger Proves She’s So Ready for the First Grade

Ashlee Simpson‘s daughter Jagger is ready for back-to-school season, and Simpson couldn’t be more excited for her little one! On August 30, Simpson uploaded a darling photo of Jagger on her first day of first grade to her Instagram story with the caption, “Back to school… First grade here she comes!”

Courtesy of Ashlee Simpson’s IG story. Courtesy of Ashlee Simpson's IG story.

In the photo, we see Jagger looking like the little fashionista she is with her back-to-school outfit! She’s wearing a white button-down, a blue tartan skirt, knee-high socks, high tops, and a tartan pink backpack. She’s doing a sassy pose as her mother takes her first day of school photo, and we can only imagine the emotions Simpson is feeling behind the camera.

While this isn’t her first day of school ever, it’s still a momentous time when your kid enters another grade! And first grade is a big one! But if Jagger is anything like her mama (which we know she is), then she’ll do amazing!

Simpson has three children, with her eldest son Bronx being 13. She shares her son Bronx with her ex-husband Pete Wentz in November 2008, but she and Wentz split up in 2011. Then, Simpson started dating her now-husband Evan Ross in 2013, getting hitched in August 2014. The two have welcomed two children: Jagger, 7, and baby Ziggy Blu.

Back in 2020, before Ross and Simpson welcomed Ziggy Blu into the world, they did a rare interview where they divulged what Simpson and Jagger love to do together to People. “I feel like when I’m pregnant, I love to dance, so me and Jagger definitely dance around.” Ross added, “Her and Jagger are like a little dance crew in the house right now!”

Simpson continued, saying, “We dance, watch movies, we have matching pajamas. Yeah, that’s my little, fun fashionista and with her, she’s my girlfriend. We giggle, we play, and she’s so into it!” They also remarked how she loves clothes, what a little artist she is, and more!

