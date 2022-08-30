Serena Williams’s Daughter Adorably Cheered Her Mama On During Final Tennis Tournament

Prepare you heart for this footage of Serena Williams’s 4-year-old daughter Olympia cheering her on as she walked into her final tennis tournament. The little one can be seen sitting in the stands alongside her dad Alexis Ohanian, camera in hand and excitedly yelling, “Mom!”

Perhaps our favorite part of the video? Olympia and Williams are wearing matching sparkly Nike dresses. So much cuteness all around.

Olympia cheering on Serena is too precious 😭 pic.twitter.com/z53gKZRJVz — THE SHIFT (@theshift_sports) August 29, 2022

The event, which took place at Arthur Ashe Stadium, featured Williams up against Danka Kovinić. The tennis star beat her opponent in the match and is advancing to the second round of the championship. This is Williams’s last tour as a professional tennis player so emotions and excitement are extra heightened right now — especially for her mini hype girl Olympia.

The iconic tennis player is set to retire and is starting a new chapter of her life. In a recent first-person essay for Vogue, Williams said a lot of her impetus for ending this part of her career is because Olympia wants a little sister.

“[She] says this a lot, even when she knows I’m listening,” Williams wrote. “Sometimes before bed, she prays to Jehovah to bring her a baby sister. (She doesn’t want anything to do with a boy!) I’m the youngest of five sisters myself, and my sisters are my heroes, so this has felt like a moment I need to listen very carefully to.”

Williams noted that she feels like she needs to choose between two different loves of her life — tennis and her family. “I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete,” she explained. “I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out.”

While this must be a complex decision to navigate, it sounds like Williams is at peace with it and excited for the time she’s going to get to spend with Olympia. “I think I’m good at [parenting],” she told TIME in an interview released this week. “But I want to explore if I can be great at it.”

We’re sure Olympia is going to be there every step of the way, cheering her on, hopefully while wearing a sparkly matching outfit.

